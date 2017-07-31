Fourth suspect charged with attempted murder in Shallotte shooting

Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a shooting in June.

According to jail records, Nicole Isabella D'Ambrosio, 22, of Daisy Trail in Supply, was taken into custody on Sunday. Although initially booked under a $100,000 bond, Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte Police Department said a judge raised D'Ambrosio's bail to $250,000 secured during her first court appearance Monday morning.

She along with Deontre Abraham Benbow, 17, of Supply, Dreshawn Maqual Stanley, 18, of Longwood, and Toriantte Leviticus Holmes, 18, of Supply, are accused of firing multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by two women, one of which was pregnant, at the Express Drive on June 23.

Both women were uninjured in the shooting.

Benbow, Stanley, and Holmes were arrested on Thursday, July 27 by officers from the Shallotte Police Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

All four suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and battery of an unborn child.

Benbow, Stanley, and Holmes were given $500,000 bonds each.

D'Ambrosio also faces attempted murder charges out of Horry County, SC after she and three other suspects allegedly fired gunshots at three victims during an attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 2, 2016.

