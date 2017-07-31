Owner of abandoned dogs relinquishes rights

Man who abandoned dogs signs rights over to daycare owner (Source: WECT)

A pet owner signed over his rights to a doggy daycare owner this weekend after leaving his dogs at the business for two weeks.

According to Pet Bazaar owner Sue Brody, James Turley dropped off his two dachshunds July 17 for a free six-hour trial of the day care.

Turley never returned to pick up his dogs.

Brody says Turley signed over his rights via text message so she could keep the dogs. Turley explained he is homeless and can not care for the animals.

Brody plans to adopt the dogs out to a loving home.

