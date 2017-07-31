Laney football opens season with midnight practice

As the clock struck midnight and turned to August 31st the Laney Buccaneers football team hit the practice field.

The Buccaneers getting to work the very first second that the North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows.

“It is exciting, we build up to this” said Laney head coach Ashaad Yeoman. “all the work that we put in during the off season and the summer time. Now it’s time for the first official practice. And we can’t wait to get to this moment. And here we go an official practice ready to go.”

This is the fourth year that the Laney football program has hosted a midnight practice.

For Yeoman, who is entering his fourth season on the sideline for the Bucs, he’s hoping that his teams summer workouts payoff.

“One thing that we try to do during the summer is get the guys into shape” said Yeoman. “We are trying to build a culture in the summertime. Now it comes down to let’s get our plays down, so that we are not focusing on the conditioning so much. That’s what the summer is for. We are trying to build a culture.”

A year ago, Laney finished 8-5, and lost to Wake Forest in the second round of the 4AA playoffs.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.