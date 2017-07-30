Habitat for Humanity builds home for 'model family'

Members of the Wrightsville community dedicated a habitat for humanity home today to Fernando and Maria.

Members of the Wrightsville Beach community dedicated a Habitat for Humanity home today to two Habitat representatives, Fernando and Maria.

The organization says the couple are the "poster child" family to represent the organization.

The couple have worked on 15 homes, and logged 448.5 hours of "sweat equity," 112 percent of the requirement. They plan to donate about 48 of their extra hours to future homeowners.

"I am appreciative for support for the time for everything for God. Thank you to everybody for staying with me for having my new house my beautiful new house," Fernando said.

Four Wrightsville Beach churches joined forces to sponsor and build the home. The churches included St. Therese Catholic Church, Wrightsville United Methodist Church, St. Andrew's On-The-Sound Episcopal Church and Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Presbyterian.

