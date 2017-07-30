MISSING: WPD asking for help in locating missing woman

Debra Cavenaugh Blades, 61, was last seen July 29 driving a 2012 white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks. (Source: WPD)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Debra Cavenaugh Blades, 61, was last seen July 29 driving a 2012 white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks. The vehicle should have a NC tag of CAB5862.

She was last seen in the area of Stonington Drive wearing blue denim shorts and a white t-shirt.

Blades is described as a white female, 5'7" and approximately 190 lbs.

She has shoulder length reddish brown hair, brown eyes and has a medium complexion.

WPD says she may be experiencing a confused or altered menal state.

If you have seen or know any information about Blade's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the WPD and/or call 911.

