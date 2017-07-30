Wilmington churches partner with CFPUA to bring clean water to citizens

Ephesus SDA church in Wilmington where people will be able to get free, clean water starting Monday. (Source: WECT)

Starting Monday there will be another place citizens can get free clean water.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is partnering with the City of Wilmington and area churches to provide Wilmington with free water from Ogden Park. The program is aimed at citizens who can’t get to the free water station, according to CFPUA Chairman Mike Brown.

Churches, including Warner Temple AME Zion, St. Phillip AME and Ephesus, will act as drop-off and pick-up services. The churches will bring empty containers to Ogden Park to fill up with treated groundwater. Church volunteers will then bring the containers back to the churches where citizens can pick them up.

Participating churches will be open for drop off containers from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays, and pick up 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays.

