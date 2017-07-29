Armed and dangerous Man wanted in deadly shooting

Freddie Fralin is wanted in the death of Montez Greene. (source: WPD)

Wilmington Police have identified the man wanted in Friday's deadly shooting.

24-year-old Freddie William Fralin III is wanted for first degree murder in the death of Montez Greene.

According to WPD, Greene, 27 of Wilmington, was shot at the intersection of Sixth and Nixon streets and later died.

According to dispatch, Greene was shot in the head at the 600 block of Nixon Street near Sixth Street.

Fralin is 5'7", 130 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted other than by officers. If you know Fralin's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the WPD.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.