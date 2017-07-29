Former escaped inmate arrested on multiple drug charges

William Earl Hewett was arrested on multiple charges by agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Unit. (Source: BCSO)

William Earl Hewett was arrested by agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Unit late Saturday afternoon.

Hewett, 25, of Trails End Rd. in Southport was charged with two counts of trafficking opium, felony possession of cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving while having his license revoke, fictitious registration, resisting a public officer and assault on a female.

Hewett is currently being detained in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $235,000 bond.

Hewett also has a history of escaping jail. In 2015 he escaped from jail and was found about a week later hiding in a camper.

