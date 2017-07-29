Storm damage reported Saturday

Storm damage was reported Saturday afternoon on Civietown Road near the fire department. (Source: Mark Hewett)

According to Civietown Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Hewett, there appeared to be either a "small tornado or a micro burst" which caused the damage.

Grass was torn up on some yards, a trampoline was picked up thrown across a yard and there was damage to a playset as a result of the incident.

There were no injuries.

Brunswick County officials have contacted the National Weather Service for more details.

