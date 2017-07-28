One Love Tennis expanding to basketball

The One Love Tennis program is looking to cast a larger net.

The program that helps at-risk kids by teaching them life lessons though tennis is branching out into basketball.

One Love Basketball’s first event will be a camp Aug. 7-10 at the Wilmington Basketball Center.

Former NBA player Tamar Slay, who played for New Jersey and Charlotte, will direct the camp and One Love Baketball.

"Anytime that I get a chance to give back, help kids be a better person, become a better leader, and a better basketball player I jump on it," Slay said.

One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson believes it’s a chance to reach more needy kids.

"At-risk kids are at-risk kids,” Simpson said. “I don't care if you are worth three million dollars or three cents. Some kids are more at risk than others."

