Three homers in second inning lead Sharks to 10th straight win

Wilmington pounded out 14 hits and three Sharks pitchers combined to give up one run in the team's 7-1 victory at Morehead City on Friday night.

Michael Sandle, Daniel Wondrack and Thatcher Coleman each hit home runs to lead Wilmington to its 10th consecutive victory. The Sharks also moved to 5-0 during the Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

Wilmington jumped out to a 5-0 lead after scoring once in the top of the first inning and adding four runs in the second. Wondrack and Coleman each hit homers to start the second frame and Sandle blasted a two-run shot later in the inning.

Starting pitcher Logan Michaels earned the victory for the Sharks, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 7.1 innings. Relievers Mitch Spence and Caleb Bishop finished off the win.

Wilmington has the weekend off before returning to action at Savannah on Monday.

