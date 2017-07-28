Three homers in second inning lead Sharks to 10th straight win

One Love Tennis expanding to basketballMore >>
One Love Tennis expanding to basketballMore >>
Wilmington pounded out 14 hits and three Sharks pitchers combined to give up one run in the team's 7-1 victory at Morehead City on Friday night.More >>
Wilmington pounded out 14 hits and three Sharks pitchers combined to give up one run in the team's 7-1 victory at Morehead City on Friday night.More >>
Ashley football looking for breakout seasonMore >>
Ashley football looking for breakout seasonMore >>
North Carolina State has signed former Ohio State recruit Braxton Beverly.More >>
North Carolina State has signed former Ohio State recruit Braxton Beverly.More >>
Wilmington Sharks extend winning streak to nine gamesMore >>
Wilmington Sharks extend winning streak to nine gamesMore >>