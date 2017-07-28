Theater group takes show on the road to raise money to buy performance space

A theater group takes its show on the road.

The Brunswick Little Theatre will perform the show Love, Loss and What I Wore at the Leland Cultural Arts center next month.

The piece, written by Nora and Delia Ephron, follows the stories of 28 characters, who talk about the connection they have with the clothes they were wearing when a significant event happened in their life.

“There’s a very poignant story about a breast cancer survivor and things that helped her get through,” said Kathy Rossi, who is part of the performance.

Rossi explained the performances in Leland will raise money for the Brunswick Little Theatre, which has a capital campaign in progress to purchase the space the group currently rents in Southport.

Performances of Love, Loss and What I Wore will be held at Brunswick Little Theatre in Southport August 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and August 6, and 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Performances at the Leland Cultural Arts Center are August 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and August 20 at 3:00 p.m.

