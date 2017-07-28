Get fit, have fun with hula hoop dancing

A group of hula hoop dancers meets every Wednesday at the Kure Beach Community Center.
Suzi McLean started the Fit ‘n Fun Hoop Dance group.
“About five years ago I saw hoop dance for the very first time in Virginia at a music festival and I loved it,” she said. “I couldn't find anyone here to hoop with so I started hooping by myself and eventually took the hoop out to music and people started asking, ‘Is there a group? Do you teach?’ And eventually, I said yes and I started a group here at Kure.”
McLean said hoop dancing can burn up to 600 calories an hour. She said it’s a full-body workout.
“You can eat whatever you want for dinner,” McLean joked.
The dancers meet every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.