Get fit, have fun with hula hoop dancing

A group of hula hoop dancers meets every Wednesday at the Kure Beach Community Center.

Suzi McLean started the Fit ‘n Fun Hoop Dance group.

“About five years ago I saw hoop dance for the very first time in Virginia at a music festival and I loved it,” she said. “I couldn't find anyone here to hoop with so I started hooping by myself and eventually took the hoop out to music and people started asking, ‘Is there a group? Do you teach?’ And eventually, I said yes and I started a group here at Kure.”

McLean said hoop dancing can burn up to 600 calories an hour. She said it’s a full-body workout.

“You can eat whatever you want for dinner,” McLean joked.

The dancers meet every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

