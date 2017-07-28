Headaches continue over water in Hampstead

Customers of Carolina Water Services continue to be frustrated after many of them woke-up to no water coming out of their faucets on Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

Customers of Carolina Water Services continue to be frustrated after many of them woke up to no water coming out of their faucets on Friday morning.

This is the second time in two weeks the company has had a major issue with its service. Many residents said the outage ruined their entire day.

"If you are trying to take a shower and go to work, if you are trying to feed your children, if you are trying to get them to brush their teeth, if you are trying to do the laundry, then a lack of water or water you don’t trust can foul up your whole day," said John Robbins, a resident in Belvedere Plantation.

Robbins said he and others tried several times to contact the company for information, but they weren't able to get any response.

“Since we are the paying customers, I think the company should be responsive of how many problems there are," Robbins said. "Every problem needs to be taken seriously.”

The headaches don't stop there for residents in Belvedere Plantation. CWS recently asked the North Carolina Utilities Commission for a rate increase.

The Pender County Board of Commissioners responded to the rate increase request by writing a letter to the Utilities Commission.

“A lot of people aren’t happy with the service they are getting now," Robbins said. "We think a rate increase would be unfair.”

Some neighbors are looking at starting a petition to stop the rate increase and get more transparency from the company.

"It’s not an alarming thing to have an occasional water problem, but we just want the water company to take it seriously and fix it,” Robbins said.

Neighbors said their water was back on late in the afternoon on Friday, and that the company sent them a phone message saying a water pipe was broken.

WECT reached out to Carolina Water Services for comment. We have not heard back from the company.

