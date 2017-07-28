One person injured in Nixon Street shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Wilmington that left one person injured Friday night.

According to officials with New Hanover County Dispatch, a Shotspotter alert was issued at 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of Nixon Street near Sixth Street. Dispatch said approximately seven rounds of gunfire were detected.

One person was shot in the head, according to dispatch. The person's status is not known at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this report when we learn new details.

