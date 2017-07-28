Man killed in Nixon Street shooting

Law enforcement members investigate at the scene of Friday's shooting. (Source: WECT)

An evidence marker sits at the scene of Friday's shooting. (Source: WECT)

Evidence markers are placed at the scene of Friday's shooting. (Source: WECT)

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Sixth and Nixon streets on Friday. (Source: WECT)

Police are investigating a shooting in Wilmington that left one man dead Friday night.

According to WPD, Montez Greene, 27 of Wilmington, was shot at the intersection of Sixth and Nixon streets and later died.

According to officials with New Hanover County dispatch, a Shotspotter alert was issued at 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of Nixon Street near Sixth Street. Dispatch said approximately seven rounds of gunfire were detected.

Greene was shot in the head, according to dispatch.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, call WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637. Text-a-Tip messages are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.