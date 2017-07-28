Playground at re-opened park dedicated to Purvis Brown family

Pat Purvis Brown speaks as her husband, Doug, looks on during a ceremony dedicating the playground at Waccamaw Park in honor of the Purvis Brown family on Thursday. (Source: Brunswick County)

Pat Purvis Brown was born and raised near Waccamaw School so it was fitting that she was on hand when a new playground in the area was dedicated in the Purvis Brown family's name.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the newly re-opened Waccamaw Park on Thursday and part of the ceremony included the playground being dedicated to the Purvis Brown family, who donated land to make the park’s renovation and expansion possible.

“My grandfather came here in 1925, and he dedicated part of his property to help build the school," Pat Purvis Brown said. "My father donated land for the school (for renovations). It’s our desire to carry on their legacy, preserve their legacy. Our family is one who gives back, and how grateful we are to beautiful, bountiful Brunswick County. We treasure it."

According to a news release sent Friday, Brunswick County originally acquired the land on Waccamaw School Road in Ash in 1978, and began construction of a park.

In 2012, plans were made to renovate and update the park, bringing it into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and adding new ball fields, renovations to existing ball fields, new tennis courts, additional parking spaces, a concession stand with restrooms, and a picnic shelter and playground.

Purvis Brown's family donated a one-acre easement of land to enable the renovations at the park since much of the land surrounding it is wetlands and not usable for the park expansion. Thursday, Pat Purvis Brown and her husband Doug Brown were joined by County Vice Chair Randy Thompson, Commissioners Marty Cooke and Mike Forte, school board member Catherine Cooke, and county staff and residents.

“We hope that the children of this community will enjoy the playground and know it was given in love,” Pat Purvis Brown said.

