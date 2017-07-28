Wilmington man pleads guilty to selling heroin

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to selling heroin near Greenfield Lake.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Ronald Day'Quan Wilson, 26, entered a guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court on Friday to three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park and three counts of selling heroin.

An undercover informant for the Wilmington Police Department purchased heroin from Wilson three times during April 2016. Each of the purchases occurred in the area of Zinnia Court and West Drive, which is near the Greenfield Lake Public Park.

Prosecutors said the sales occurred on April 11, April 20, and April 25.

According to jail records, Wilson was taken into custody on April 28.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.