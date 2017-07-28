WPD could soon replace expired bomb suit

The Wilmington Police Department’s Bomb Squad could soon replace one of its two considerably expired bomb suits, a piece of equipment “critical” for officers' safety when entering an area with a potential bomb.

The police department’s squad is one of 15 FBI approved and accredited bomb squads in North Carolina. Through a memoranda of understanding, Wilmington’s team responds to New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Columbus, and Bladen counties if requested for explosive ordinance disposal.

According to supporting documents prepared for Wilmington City Council’s upcoming meeting, of the bomb squad’s two current suits, one has been expired for 12 years and the other has been expired for five years. Due to deterioration of the materials the suits are made of, they have an expiration date of five years.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members are expected to consider an ordinance appropriating $37,076 of Federal Forfeiture Revenue to the Special Purpose Fund to purchase a new suit.

To fully comply with the federal accreditation requirements, the squad is required to have a certified bomb suit that meets national safety standards and is not damaged or expired.

WPD spokesperson Linda Thompson said not having an unexpired bomb suit has not affected the department's accreditation as the squad's bomb robot is used for most responses.

"We want to purchase the suits to be in complete compliance with safety regulations so we can use the suits if needed," Thompson said.

Annually, the WPD’s Bomb Squad responds to an average of 20-plus suspicious package and/or suspected explosive calls for service, City Manager Sterling Cheatham said in the letter.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.