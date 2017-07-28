City council to discuss new ladder truck purchase, moving property

For development of the Galleria property, the owner has proposed moving the ABC store a few hundred feet to the east on Wrightsville Avenue to a location within Wilmington’s city limits. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss several items, including an agreement to purchase a ladder truck for the Wilmington Fire Department.

The $1 million truck will replace a truck that is 20 years old. It is already funded in the newly adopted budget in a planned replacement.

Council members will also talk about an agreement between the city and the Town of Wrightsville Beach to exchange two properties in order to move the location of an ABC store that is adjacent to the Galleria property on Wrightsville Avenue.

For development of the Galleria property, the owner has proposed moving the ABC store a few hundred feet to the east on Wrightsville Avenue to a location within Wilmington’s city limits.

Council is also expected to vote on a resolution accepting a report by the Affordable/Workforce Housing Ad hoc Committee.

If approved, the report would transfer affordable housing funds earmarked in the newly adopted city budget.

According to city officials, of the $400,000 already allocated in the city’s budget for the committee’s recommendations, $250,000 would go toward funding for low-income home loans, $90,000 would go to low-interest home loan repairs, and the remaining $60,000 would be held for future committee recommendations.

The full agenda can be accessed here: http://bit.ly/1gxOLGG

