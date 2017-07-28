Organizations to commemorate six-month anniversary of Women's March

Hundreds gather in the streets of downtown Wilmington for the Wilmington Women's March Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

It's been about six months since millions of women and men took to the streets across the country.

Saturday, several organizations in Wilmington will commemorate the sixth month anniversary of the march.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at City Hall in Wilmington.

There will be speakers from Clean Cape Fear, Planned Parenthood, Black lives Matters, among other organizations.

Organizers say the event will go on regardless of the weather. They say, "the ongoing fight for women's rights and affordable healthcare for their families must continue no matter the weather."

