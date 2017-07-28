Organizations commemorate six-month anniversary of Women's March

Hundreds gather in the streets of downtown Wilmington for the Wilmington Women's March Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

It's been about six months since millions of women and men took to the streets across the country.

Saturday, several organizations in Wilmington commemorated the sixth month anniversary of the march.

From women to men, young to old, about 70 people made sure their voices were heard at City Hall.

"People are fired up. I'm hoping they're going to carry this energy back into their neighborhoods and jobs and they're going to share what they've learned here today and the energy will be contagious," said Lynn Shoemaker with Women Organizing for Wilmington.

Speakers included Clean Cape Fear, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter, among other organizations.

Many young children were at the event with their parents, one as young as five months old. Organizers and attendees said the next generation is their motivation behind the movement.

"We want to expose him and make sure he understands about people and equality and Women's rights, and LGBTQ rights. We came to the Women's March when he was still in utero yeah and we just wanted to bring him out here and just support the cause," said Linsey and Jason Honaker, parents of five-month-old Revi.

Though the rain held off for most of the event, organizers said "the ongoing fight for Women's rights and affordable healthcare for their families must continue no matter the weather."

Those in attendance today said they will continue to fight until they've accomplished all they've set out to do.

"We will be back. No doubt," said Shoemaker.

