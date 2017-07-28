Repair work continues on Coastline Riverwalk

Work to repair a section of the Riverwalk behind the Best Western Coastline Inn is continuing. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Work to repair a section of the Riverwalk behind the Best Western Coastline Inn is continuing.

A contractor is currently driving steel sheet piles that will create a retaining wall and prevent soil loss along the river.

This work is part of a $662,000 project to replace more than 5,000 feet of the Riverwalk. Along with the steel sheet pile bulkhead, crews will add timber piles, timber decking and amenities like decorative handrails, gooseneck lights, seating, trash cans and banner poles.

The work is expected to be completed in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.