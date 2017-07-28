Gov. Cooper to return to the Cape Fear Region on Monday

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to return to the Cape Fear Region Monday.

According to a news release from Cooper's office, the governor will visit the 421 North Water Treatment Plant in Currie at 9:30 Monday morning. The visit will be open to the media.

A commissioner in Pender County said the governor is visiting to talk more about the state's investigation into GenX and other contaminants that were discovered in the Cape Fear River.

This visit comes on the heels of a press conference the governor held in Wilmington Monday where he said the Department of Environmental Quality will deny Chemours' pending permit request to release GenX.

"Chemours has shown it can capture and incinerate GenX without discharging it into the water," Cooper said. "And the company must continue to do that."

Cooper said he's directed the state's employees to work on the GenX issue as if their own families are drinking the water affected every day.

Following his visit to Pender County, Cooper is also expected to tour the set of TNT's Good Behavior at EUE/Screen Gems Studio on 23rd Street in Wilmington. The drama series is filmed in and around the Wilmington area.

Cooper will also deliver remarks at the North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials summer conference at the Courtyard Marriott in Carolina Beach.

