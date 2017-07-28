Gov. Cooper expected to be at the Pender Utilities plant Monday

Governor Roy Cooper is expected to return to the Cape Fear region Monday.

A commissioner in Pender County said the governor will visit to talk more about the water investigation since GenX and other contaminants were discovered in the Cape Fear River.

Cooper is expected to be at the Pender Utilities plant at 9:30 Monday morning. No word if WECT will be allowed to be at the meeting. We have reached out to Cooper's office for a comment.

This visit comes on the heels of a press conference the governor held in Wilmington Monday where he said the Department of Environmental Quality will deny Chemours pending permit request to release GenX.

"Chemours has shown it can capture an incinerate GenX without discharging it into the water," Cooper said. "And the company must continue to do that."

Cooper said he's directed the state's employees to work on the GenX issue as if their own families are drinking the water affected every day.

