Wolfpack adds former Buckeyes recruit Beverly

North Carolina State has signed former Ohio State recruit Braxton Beverly.

N.C. State announced Beverly's addition for this fall on Friday, roughly a month after Ohio State granted Beverly his release. Beverly had signed under former coach Thad Matta, who has since been replaced by Chris Holtmann from Butler.

The 6-foot guard from Hazard, Kentucky, played the past two seasons at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia under A.W. Hamilton, now an assistant under new Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.

Beverly joins graduate transfers Sam Hunt from North Carolina A&T and Allerik Freeman from Baylor, as well as in-state freshman Lavar Batts Jr., as new Wolfpack players this season.

Utah transfer Devon Daniels and UNC Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce also joined the roster but must sit out this year.

