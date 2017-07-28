CFPUA, city, churches partner to offer free water from Ogden Park

In an effort to get water to those unable to get to the free water station at Ogden Park, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is partnering with three area churches and the City of Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

In an effort to get water to those unable to get to the free water station at Ogden Park, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is partnering with three area churches and the City of Wilmington.

Beginning Monday, July 31, churches will bring empty containers to Ogden Park to be filled with treated groundwater at no cost.

Church volunteers then will bring back the filled containers where customers can picked them up.

The following churches are participating:

Warner Temple AME Zion Church, 620 Nixon St., (910) 763-6308

St. Phillip AME Church, 815 N. 8th St., (910) 762-3573

Ephesus SDA Church, 1002 Castle St., (910) 762-7755

Here are instructions for those interested in participating:

Drop off empty containers at one of the participating churches between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31.

Containers should be clean, have caps, be marked with the person’s name and number, and be between one and five gallons in size.

Containers should not have previously been used for chemicals, such as cleaning fluids or other liquids not suitable for consumption. They should also be non-breakable.

Pick up filled containers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday beginning Monday, July 31.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.