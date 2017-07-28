Record-breaking gag grouper caught off Wrightsville Beach

A record-breaking gag grouper was caught off Wrightsville Beach, the NC Division of Marine Fisheries confirmed Thursday.

Breece Gahl reeled in the 47-pound, 6-ounce fish on May 20 while fishing in the Atlantic Ocean 30 miles off the Wrightsville Beach coast. Gahl caught the fish using cigar minnows for bait on a 120-pound braided line test.

The fish measured 48 inches in total length (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail) and had a girth of 26 inches.

The former state record for a gag grouper was 46 pounds and it was caught off Ocean Isle Beach in 2011. The world record for a gag grouper is 80 pounds, 6 ounces and it was caught off Destin, Florida in 1993.

