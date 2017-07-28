Family struggles to remove bees from Calabash home

A family visiting their Calabash vacation home said they arrived to find swarms of honey bees inside. (Source: WECT)

A family visiting their Calabash vacation home said they arrived to find swarms of honey bees inside. Martha Sharpe and her family arrived on Monday, and said they've been avoiding hundreds of bees all week.

A family member said they were told by an exterminator that killing the bees was illegal, leaving them with few options. They said they contacted the fire department, agriculture department, and the town of Calabash for help. The family is now waiting for a beekeeper to remove the swarm on Saturday.

The family said thankfully only one person has been stung, but they're looking forward to having the bees removed.

