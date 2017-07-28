Three arrested in Leland robbery

Three people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a robbery in Leland on Thursday.

Dashaun Maurice Smith, 24, Lawrence Raheam Brown, 23, and Terrion Keith Nixon, 17, were arrested Thursday night by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Smith was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, larceny and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked under a $250,000 bond.

Brown, who was charged with a conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, was booked under a $105,000 bond.

Nixon was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a handgun by a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to an incident report, the robbery took place at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Blue Banks Loop Road.

Arrest warrants state that the three suspects conspired to rob three men. Smith and Brown are accused of taking $275 worth of marijuana from one of the victims.

Smith allegedly fired a handgun toward the three victims during the robbery.

