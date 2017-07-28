Man who hit sheriff's office vehicles in chase heading to prison

A man accused of hitting law enforcement vehicles during a car chase in Wilmington in March has been sentenced to multiple years in prison.

Aaron Conrad Brockington, 30, pleaded guilty to selling/delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement and fleeing/eluding arrest in a New Hanover County courtroom Thursday.

He was sentenced to a 25-39-month active sentence to be followed by another active sentence of 11-23 months.

On March 30, Brockington sold 10 bundles of heroin to an undercover agent with the New Hanover Sheriff's Office on Wrightsville Avenue before fleeing the scene.

When law enforcement attempted to stop Brockington with a pit maneuver at the intersection of Randall Parkway and S. College Road, Brewer said the suspect attempted to flee again, slamming into vice unit vehicles in the process. He then was taken into custody.

According to the NC Department of the Public Safety website, Brockington has served more than three years in prison for multiple convictions, including drug and attempting to elude law enforcement offenses. He was released in January after completing a sentence of just more than 22 months.

