Pace of redoing North Carolina districts concerns judges

A federal judge says North Carolina's GOP lawmakers haven't taken their duty to redraw illegally race-based districts seriously enough. (Source: WECT)

A federal judge says North Carolina's GOP lawmakers haven't taken their duty to redraw illegally race-based districts seriously enough.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles is a member of a three-judge panel considering the timetable for when North Carolina must redraw its legislative districts.

At a hearing Thursday, Eagles noted that legislative leaders have known since August 2016 that nearly 30 districts were considered illegal racial gerrymanders. The U.S. Supreme court agreed this summer that the districts need to be redrawn.

Eagles told a lawyer for GOP legislative leaders: "You don't seem serious. What's our assurance that you are serious about remedying this?"

Phillip Strach, an attorney for the legislative leaders, responded that the legislature has begun holding hearings and soliciting public input for the new maps.

The judges said they would issue a ruling later.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)