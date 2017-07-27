Wilmington Sharks extend winning streak to nine games

The Wilmington Sharks beat the Wilson Tobs 7-4 at home Thursday, extending the team’s win streak to a season-high nine games.



Starting pitcher Colby Lee (4-3) gave up three runs on five hits and struck out four in five innings to earn the win for Wilmington (27-19).

Justin Dean, Trevor McCutchin, and Brian Parreira each had two hits and Luke Morgan and Michael Sandle each drove in two runs for the Sharks.



Wilmington will try to make it 10 wins in a row when it travels to Morehead City on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.



