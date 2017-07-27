Farm life: Learn how to do things the old fashioned way

You can learn how things are done the old fashioned way.

Greenlands Farm in Bolivia offers a variety of classes on everything from cooking to crafts. Summer family workshops are being offered for educational family experiences centered on homesteading and the lifestyle of the Greenlands Farm family.

The goal is to bring back old farming traditions and connect with what the world provides for us. Organic farming and composting are just a few of things believed to directly influence our impact on the environment -- on and off the farm.

You can get a hands-on experience by milking goats, grooming animals, picking vegetables, cooking with farm ingredients and much more. Greenlands Farm is also home to the rescue farm animals of Helpers Of Our Farm (HOOF) -- a non-profit organization. This organization is used to educate children about each animal.

The last class of the summer will be on July 29 from 10 a.m.-noon. It will focus on cooking and crafting and a majority of the proceeds will go to HOOF.

To learn more, go here: http://greenlandsfarm.org/

