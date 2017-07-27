Construction company accident leads to massive Outer Banks power outage

A construction company says it drove a steel casing into an electric transmission cable while working on a new bridge on the North Carolina coast, causing a power outage affecting two islands on the state's Outer Banks.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative says PCL Construction, the company constructing the new Bonner Bridge, informed the utility of the accident on Thursday, hours after power was disrupted to Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

CHEC says it is working to assess the extent of the damage and plan for the repair. It says that if the materials are on hand, repairs could take several days. If materials are not available locally, repairs could take weeks.

CHEC also said it is providing temporary power to Buxton, Frisco and part of Hatteras Village through a diesel generating plant.

Officials said about 9,000 customers were without power Thursday morning on the two islands - about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke.

