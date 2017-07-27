Pender Co. board asks state to deny requested rate increase

Members of the Pender County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to the NC Utilities Commission asking for the commission to deny Utilities, Inc.’s requested rate increase for the Belvedere Plantation system.

The letter written on July 24 addresses complaints Utilities, Inc. customers have had, including pressure problems and discolored water. When those concerns were presented to Utilities Inc., not much happened, according to the letter.

"Utilities, Inc. claims to be working on correcting the problems which it admits occurred," the letter reads. "The customers who have had to deal with murky and muddy water want more than promises, they want and deserve actual performance."

In the letter, which was signed by Pender County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Brown Jr. and commissioner J. David Williams, the NC Utilities Commission members are asked to not raise rates and "At a minimum, we ask that you defer any action on the requested rate increase until after the repairs to the system have been made."

