Transgender airman on military ban: 'It's kind of like being fired by tweet'

A transgender serviceman from North Carolina says many in the transgender military community were caught off guard by President Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

"It's kind of like being fired via tweet," Senior Airman Liam Waller said on Thursday. "The policy we had was working. We had everything going in a good direction so I think it came as a surprise to a lot of people."

Waller left college after two years to join the United States Air Force in 2011 to follow his grandfather's footsteps.

"I wanted to be able to serve," Waller said. "I wanted to be able to travel. I wanted to be able to meet different people."

He accomplished those goals and also made a life changing decision: transitioning from female to male in 2015.

"I knew that was who I was internally and I really needed it to reflect externally," Waller explained.

Waller went on terminal leave to return to school one week ago. He said he keeps in contact with fellow transgender troops at Tinker Air Force Base, his station in Oklahoma.

"From what I've heard from a lot of them is their commanders have pulled them aside and been like, 'Hey I support you. I will fight with you. I'm here for you,'" Waller said.

President Trump argues the medical costs for transgender service people are too expensive, but researchers claim those costs only account for one 100th of a percent of the entire Department of Defense budget.

One supporter of the ban took a more personal tone.

"They are men. They are fighters. They are representing our country," Richard Woods, a veteran who served 30 years in the Navy, said. "If these people don't want to do that, then don't go into the military."

Waller argues he joined the military to serve the country he loves and should not be judged by his gender change.

"I'm just trying to live. I don't really have any other ulterior motives or an agenda," Waller said. "I want to be able to work, live, be happy and have a family."

