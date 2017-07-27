New law mandates educating new drivers on how to interact with law enforcement

New drivers will soon be required to learn how to properly interact with law enforcement officers during traffic stops.. (Source: Pixabay)

A new state law will require driving instructors to educate students about the proper ways to interact with law enforcement officers during traffic stops.

The North Carolina General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 21, known as 'Driver Instruction/Law Enforcement Stops,' into law last week.

Officer Mark Anderson with the Wilmington Police Department said everyone should be aware of proper procedure, especially new drivers.

"At some point in your driving career, you are going to get pulled over by the police," Anderson said.

The law goes into effect with the start of the 2017-18 school year, but some local driving schools have been teaching these practices for a while now.

Joe Fitzgerald is a former Wilmington Police officer and now owns Southeastern Driver Training Center in Castle Hayne.

Fitzgerald said he and many of his employees are former law enforcement officers, which allows them to better teach their students how to act during a traffic stop.

"As somebody who has personally done hundreds of traffic stop, I know how dangerous it can be, and our other instructors who have been in law enforcement know that as well," Fitzgerald said. "So I think it's a fantastic thing to make sure it's implemented into the curriculum."

Anderson and Fitzgerald agreed that keeping your hands in plain sight is the most important thing to remember when being stopped by the police.

"Anything bad that's going to happen with the officer is going to happen with human hands," Anderson said. "If you're going to reach for something in the car, I would tell the officer what you're going to reach for."

He also said to make sure passengers' hands are visible and to turn your inside light on if you're stopped at night.

Both also agreed that respect goes a long way.

"If I pull somebody over, I expect respect," Anderson said. "I'm going to give it and I certainly expect it."

"We tell our young drivers or soon to be drivers on the side of the road at a traffic stop is not the time to argue about it," Fitzgerald added. "If you don't agree with the officer, that's what attorneys courtrooms and judges are for."

The law will also require the NC Driver's Handbook to include a section on proper interactions with law enforcement officers during a traffic stop. The driving handbooks will begin printing on Jan. 1, 2018.

The bill was initially filed on Jan. 21 and had bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

A number of other states, including Virginia, Mississippi, and Rhode Island, already require traffic stop procedure education in their driving programs.

