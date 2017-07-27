New law mandates educating new drivers on how to interact with law enforcement

New drivers will soon be required to learn how to properly interact with law enforcement officers during traffic stops.. (Source: Pixabay)

A new state law will require driving instructors to educate students about the proper ways to interact with law enforcement officers during traffic stops.

The North Carolina General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 21, known as 'Driver Instruction/Law Enforcement Stops,' into law last week.

The law requires the NC Driver's Handbook to include a section on proper interactions with law enforcement officers during a traffic stop.

The bill was initially filed on Jan. 21 and had bipartisan support in the General Assembly.

A number of other states, including Virginia, Mississippi, and Rhode Island, already require traffic stop procedure education in their driving programs.

The law becomes effective with the start of the 2017-18 school year. New driving handbooks will begin printing on Jan. 1, 2018.

