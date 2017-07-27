3 teens charged with attempted murder in Brunswick Co. shooting

The Shallotte Police Department has arrested three teenagers on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident last month.

According to officials, the shooting occurred just after midnight on June 23 at the Express Drive in Shallotte.

Police say multiple shots were fired into a vehicle occupied by two women, one of which was pregnant. The victims were uninjured.

On Thursday, detectives with the Shallotte Police Department along with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the three suspects' homes. Three firearms and marijuana were confiscated.

Deontre Abraham Benbow, 17, of Supply, Dreshawn Maqual Stanley, 18, of Longwood, and Toriantte Leviticus Holmes, 18, of Supply, were charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and battery of an unborn child.

All three were booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center and given $500,000 bonds each.

Shallotte police say an additional arrest is expected in this case.

