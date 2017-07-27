Erica Rhodes finding her fanbase one crowd, one city at a time

Erica Rhodes doesn’t fit the strict definition of what a road comedian is and that has happened by choice, but she might change that soon.

Rhodes started her show business career as an actor and returning to Los Angeles for acting jobs and auditions keeps her from being a full-time touring stand-up comic.

She does do plenty of road work though and this weekend, Rhodes’ first-ever trip to North Carolina brings her to Wilmington, where she will be headlining Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday and Saturday.

In a Thursday morning phone interview, Rhodes, who was in the Boston airport getting ready to board a flight for NC, discussed the benefits of performing in different cities.

“I haven’t really been grinding it out for years and years like some comics because I started as an actress, but I would like to because I think that’s how you get really good is by just being on the road for a long period of time,” said Rhodes, who has had roles in Modern Family and Veep and co-stars in The Off Season, an ABC digital series.

Adding stand-up to her creative repertoire has led to Rhodes sharing a stage with Maria Bamford, who Rhodes described as one of her heroes.

Like Bamford, Rhodes includes personal stories about her mental health in her act and one of the jokes that pops up on Rhodes’ website is “I thought I was too depressed to be a comedian, but then I realized I was too depressed not to be one.”

As therapeutic as performing can be for some artists, Rhodes said she doesn’t depend solely on that outlet to address her issues.

“I go to therapy for therapy so I hope I’m not using (stand-up) too much as a self-indulgent exercise, but I definitely use it in a personal way,” Rhodes said. “I talk about my life, you know? I don’t know if it’s a direct form of therapy, but maybe indirectly.”

Joking about mental health can be tricky and Rhodes has experienced bits falling flat in certain areas of the country.

“I found it interesting you brought up the depressed joke because I’m curious if those kinds of jokes will work in North Carolina,” Rhodes said. “I don’t know. Other places I’ve done therapy jokes and people just kind of stare. I did those jokes in Ohio and they didn’t really work because in LA, everyone is in therapy and in Ohio, they have jobs. They’re actually working. They’re like, ‘We don’t have time to do all this stuff like you self-indulgent LA people.’”

Doing four shows at Dead Crow -- two on Friday and two on Saturday -- will expose Rhodes to a new crowd and vice versa.

Gathering those experiences is part of Rhodes’ goal to become a comedian like Bamford, whose audience steadily grew to love her specific brand of comedy.

“As a newer comic especially, you get crowds where some people really get you and some are like, huh?” Rhodes said. “That’s how you start to find your fanbase. The people that come back are there to see you.

“I think that’s what happened with Maria over time. For a while, she would bomb on the road because people just didn’t get her sense of humor, her quirkiness. Gradually she found her specific audience and now every crowd is there to see her.”

Tickets to see Rhodes this weekend are available here.

