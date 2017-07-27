Brunswick Co. water tests show GenX levels below state threshold

Brunswick County officials are encouraged by recent test results for GenX in the county's water supply, and state agencies found decreased concentrations of the chemical as well.

In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, testing of water samples taken by the county at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on July 13 revealed GenX levels of 71.2 parts per trillion in raw water and 65.2 ppt in treated or finished water.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services' health goal is 140 ppt or lower.

State testing of samples taken on July 13 showed 110 ppt and the variation in state and county test numbers occurred because of different volumes of water in the samples, according to Wednesday's release.

"We continue to be cautiously optimistic that GenX levels are decreasing and remain below the health goal set by DHHS,” Brunswick County Manager Ann Hardy said. “We are regularly monitoring the situation and will work with our state partners to keep the public informed and, if necessary, determine potential corrective actions.”

The NC Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday that all treated water samples collected by the state on July 12-13 were below the 140 ppt health goal.

“The first four weeks of data gathered as part of our investigation are encouraging, and we’re continuing our investigation to protect the health and safety of those who depend on the Cape Fear River for drinking water and other uses,” DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said.

