Armed suspect in assault on handicapped person on the run

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple charges, including assault on a handicapped person, is on the run, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Lea James, 44, of Castalia, is on the run and wanted on charges in connection with an incident that occurred at his home on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

James is wanted on charges of felony assault on handicapped person, misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury, communicating threats, and assault by pointing a gun.

Authorities said that the incident involved James and his father and is a domestic violence case.

James should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should use extreme caution, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said there’s no active search going on right now, but they searched in and around the area where his home is located on Wednesday and came up empty. It’s possible he’s left the area.

If anyone has information on James, they can reach the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 496-2186.