NC to receive $31.86M in disaster relief funding

North Carolina will receive an additional $31.86 million in disaster relief funding for communities still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.



“North Carolina needs this critical help to rebuild. It's gratifying that bipartisan work with our congressional delegation helped HUD realize our state’s additional need. More work remains to rebuild communities so we must continue,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development had previously allocated just $6.1 million under the 2017 appropriations amnibus but revisited its assessment at North Carolina's request.

Hurricane Matthew caused an estimated $4.8 billion in damage to 50 counties in North Carolina.

Nearly $1.3 billion in state and federal relief funding has been allocated to the state so far, but additional needs remain especially in the area of housing.

