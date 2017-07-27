Season two of 'Good Behavior' to premiere Oct. 15

The second season of TNT's show Good Behavior, which is filmed in and around the Wilmington area, finally has a premiere date for its upcoming second season.

The drama which stars Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto will return Oct. 15 at 9 p.m., the network announced Thursday.

Officials released the following synopsis of what fans can look forward to in season two:

As the second season of Good Behavior opens, Letty (Dockery) has patched things up with Javier (Botto) and reconciled with her mother, Estelle (Lusia Strus), who had long stood in the way of Letty getting custody of Jacob. On the run from FBI Agent Rhonda Lashever (guest star Ann Dowd), Letty, Javier and Jacob are heading for a new life trying to be normal. The more Letty and Javier try to create a normal life, the more things go awry. Their attempt to build a better future for Jacob soon proves futile when something more dangerous than the FBI catches up with them: the past. The sweet taste of normality slowly fades as Letty goes from bad at being good… to good at being bad.

The series also stars Terry Kinney, Lusia Strus, and Joey Kern, and was created by Chad Hodge and author Blake Crouch. 'Good Behavior' is based on a series of books by Crouch.

