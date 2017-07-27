BCS officials looking for feedback on Town Creek Middle School

With planning getting under way for the new Town Creek Middle School, officials are looking for feedback through a survey and a series of public meetings. (Source: WECT)

With planning getting under way for the new Town Creek Middle School, officials are looking for feedback through a survey and a series of public meetings.

KSQ Design, which was selected by the Brunswick County Board of Education to do the design work on the school, is looking to get some feedback as it prepares for the meetings. The company is asking all those who are interested to fill out a survey that can be found here.

The first public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Town Creek Elementary School cafeteria from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The school is part of the $152 million bond approved by voters in November 2016.

More information can be found here.

