Stolen camera equipment found

Close to $2,000 worth of stolen camera equipment will be returned to its owner Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Close to $2,000 worth of stolen camera equipment will be returned to its owner Thursday.

The equipment was found in an alley close to First Baptist Church on the corner of Market Street and Fifth Avenue Sunday morning.

Lisa Nieves owns Bella Rose Photography. The stolen equipment belonged to one of her assistants.

According to Nieves, the black ThinkTank backpack with a Canon 60D camera, lens, flash and chargers were stolen out of her locked car Saturday while she was photographing a wedding at the church.

A woman walking her dog Sunday morning found the bag, with everything still inside, in an alley on Fifth Avenue. After seeing WECT’s story about the car break-in, she messaged Nieves, and the two plan to meet Thursday to exchange the equipment.

“It’s a miracle,” Nieves said.

The thieves also stole $300 in cash from Nieves’s wallet. The money was not found.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.