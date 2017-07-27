Man ordered to repay former employer over fake travel expenses

A man will be forced to pay back thousands of dollars to his former employer over false travel expenses, the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Charles Halstead Hatfield, 40, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court earlier this week to five felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Hatfield was charged with defrauding American Fire Technologies out of $41,294 by submitting duplicate and false airline receipts for reimbursement of travel expenses during his employment.

Hatfield was ordered to pay restitution and was sentenced to two consecutive suspended sentences of 6 to 17 months with 60 months of probation and 72 hours of community service.

