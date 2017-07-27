My turn: Requesting grants to revitalize downtown areas in NC

Johnson County is slated to get a $30K grant to revitalize a downtown that doesn't exist. (Source: WECT)

Most of the time it’s easy to come up with things to discuss in this segment, especially if the General Assembly is in session.

You may have heard about this one. The News and Observer this week pointed out that an unincorporated community in Johnston County is getting a $30,000 grant in this year’s budget. The reason? To revitalize their downtown.

The problem is, it’s an unincorporated community with NO downtown. Yet, it is getting money to revitalize a downtown that doesn’t exist.

Let that one sink in for a second.

If you do a little research on this portion of the budget, you’ll find that the General Assembly set aside more than $5 million to help small towns in our state with these grants.

In our region, the town of Fair Bluff got $200,000. Considering that community is still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Matthew, I’m fine with that.

But there’s no logic to spending money to create downtowns for unincorporated areas and there are at least two communities without “downtowns” that got these grants.

And therein lies the problem. I’m trying to find logic in this. And usually when politicians gather, it creates a logic-free zone.

