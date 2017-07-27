Cape Fear Camera Club to hold Images of Distinction exhibit opening reception

The Cape Fear Camera Club and Bellamy Mansion are hosting the Images of Distinction Exhibit from July 28 through September 10. (Source: Cape Fear Camera Club)

The Cape Fear Camera Club and Bellamy Mansion are hosting the Images of Distinction Exhibit from July 28 through September 10.

According to the group, the exhibit will feature photos that focuses on landscapes, wildlife and architecture from all around the world.

The club is hosting their opening reception Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bellamy Mansion with free refreshments and wine. Entry is a suggested $5 donation to the club.

